Central Point man arrested for allegedly encouraging child sex abuse

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with an ongoing child pornography case.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in January of 2019, deputies were made aware of an investigation into the sharing of multiple images of child sexual abuse. One suspect in the case was identified as 54-year-old Medford resident Jeffery Andrew Ford.
On March 27, 2019, detectives and a SWAT team arrived at Ford’s home in the 300 block of DeBarr Avenue in Medford and arrested him for encouraging child sexual abuse.
Evidence collected in the case eventually led to an address in the 3200 block of Edella Avenue in Central Point. On the morning of February 11, 2020, detectives served a search warrant at the home and arrested 35-year-old Nathan Dale Wagner. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on 16 counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
The sheriff’s office said they’re continuing to investigate and more information will be released at a later date.