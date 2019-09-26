Central Point man arrested on sex abuse, drug charges

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The following is a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives arrested a Central Point man Wednesday after serving a search warrant at his home. Armando Rangel Valle, 32, is lodged in the Jackson County jail on charges related to sharing images of child sexual abuse online.
On September 2, 2019, JCSO detectives were alerted to suspicious online activity by the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. The DOJ had received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children (NCMEC) regarding images of child sexual abuse that were uploaded by a Facebook user. Further investigation identified Valle as the suspect.
On the morning of September 25, detectives served a search warrant at Valle’s residence in the 700-block of Beall Lane. Detectives seized electronic devices and approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.
Valle was lodged in jail on four counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Bail at lodging was $47,500.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the JCSO tip line at (541) 770-8333. Refer to case #19-18593.