Central Point man reported missing

Union Creek, Ore. – Police are searching for a Central Point man who went on a fishing trip and hasn’t been seen since.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Douglas Edwin Vail left his home Saturday morning. He didn’t return as scheduled.
The next morning, a JCSO deputy found Vail’s grey 2012 Toyota Camry parked next to Beckie’s Café in Union Creek.
Crews are continuing to search the surrounding area where Vail’s vehicle was found.
He is described as 5’11”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a brimmed hat, an unknown color shirt with jeans or cargo shorts.
Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Vail since Saturday morning.
If you have any information about this case, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.