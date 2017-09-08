Central Point police looking for Dutch Bros. robber

Central Point, Ore.- A popular Dutch Bros. stand was robbed late Thursday night, according to Central Point Police Department.
Investigators say a Hispanic man approached the E Pine Street stand and demanded cash, then took off after the barista handed him money. No one was hurt in the incident.
Police searched for the man, but were unable to find him. They say the suspect is between 5’8″ and 6′ and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He also has numerous visible tattoos.
The Dutch Bros. stand was closed for approximately an hour while police investigated the crime. It has since re-opened.