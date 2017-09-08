Hedrick Middle School student designs jersey for Oregon Ducks

Medford, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks are wearing jersey’s this weekend designed by a Hedrick Middle School student.
Now, the 8th grader is not only a professional athlete designer, but also recently conquered a battle with cancer.
The entire school came together Thursday afternoon for a surprise assembly to congratulate Ethan Frank.
Hundreds of Hedrick Middle School students and staff roared to life as they surprised 8th grader Ethan Frank.
“In there I was almost in tears,” 8th grader Isobela said.
Ethan had a brain tumor removed and has been able to overcome cancer.
Hedrick’s principal considers it an amazing success story.
“Every person faces challenges and I always find it that when you’re going through the struggle and you overcome that struggle, you find out what kind of person you really are. And Ethan is a true hero. He fought, and he won,” Hedrick principal Beth Anderson said.
But Ethan is a hero for his peers in more than one way.
In the last year of his healing he’s been working with Nike to create an Oregon Ducks jersey design through the team’s Doernbecher Freestyle Program.
Ethan’s design was one among three that was selected for what the Ducks call their ‘most important uniform’.
“It’s unbelievable. I’ve never done anything like this before and so it’s just… I’m having a blast and it’s crazy,” Ethan said.
Oregon Ducks players will wear his logo this weekend and all Hedrick staff have received shirts at no cost.
Proceeds from additional sales will go directly to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
“How cool is it! An 8th grader designs a jersey for the Oregon Ducks! It doesn’t get any better than that,” Principal Anderson said.
You can buy Ethan’s special t-shirt here: https://store.nike.com/us/en_us/pd/ethans-drydoernbecher-freestyle-mens-t-shirt/pid-12089670