Central Point School District expands, purchases Asante property

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The Central Point School District is putting down $1.9 million to expand and build a new facility.
Last Friday, the district closed a deal with Asante for an old property down the street from district offices. The school district says their facilities are at capacity and the move will help them serve their growing district.
“Use that property I think as an early learning center,” said Samantha Steele, superintendent. “Our district has been consistently growing in terms of student enrollment over the past five years and all indicators are it will continue to grow.”
Steel says the district will be looking at a bond sometime in spring of next year in order to address all the issues. Working with Asante to purchase and renovate an already constructed building was much cheaper according to the district’s analysis.
If they had decided to build a brand new school, estimates show it would have cost $30 million.
The district plans to have some classrooms up and running at the new property a year from now.
