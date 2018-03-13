Central Point shed fire

Central Point, Ore. – Around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Fire District Three responded to a structure fire off Table Rock Road.
Lee Hunt was in the home at the time, and woke up to the sound of a pop.
“Next thing I know, I hear a little pop and I open the door and I just couldn’t go closer,” Hunt said.
The shed next to the house was on fire, and it was getting closer to the home.
Three people were home at the time and Hunt was able to help all of them out.
Chickens and roosters were in the shed at the time, none of them made it out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.