Central Point, Ore. – The Country Crossing Music Festival is expected to bring over 20,000 people to the Rogue Valley in less than two weeks.
The City of Central Point is receiving calls from residents asking what is permitted as far as parking and camping within city limits.
According to city officials, they’re taking a “wait and see” approach to managing camping and parking. Police will be performing their normal duties.
There will be no permits or licenses required when it comes to RV use, camping, or parking on private property.
If a Central Point landowner decides to lease out space, they are advised to ensure no grey water or effluent is discharged by RVs into the city’s storm drainage system.
City officials said during this “new” event, they’ll be taking public input and making observations during the course of Country Crossings to formulate strategies and/or new ordinances for next year.