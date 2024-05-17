Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo returns to the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo is back in town, with events kicking off Thursday.

It runs through Saturday at The Expo, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Jeff Davis is the rodeo stock contractor and produce, he’s been with the Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo for over 15 years.

We’re going to entertain you. When you’re here for two and a half hours, once you sit down, we’re going to entertain you for two and a half hours. This is always a fun rodeo. The electricity in this building, you know? Once we get it full, these people, they love to have fun, they’re really good rodeo fans.

Top performers from the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association will be competing for over $80,000 in prize money.

Kade Rogge is a rodeo announcer. He’s grown up on the ranch life and says rodeos are special to him.

“It’s all about tradition and family values and country,” Rogge said. “I mean, that’s something that’s entrained in the cowboy lifestyle and it’s something this sport has never lost.”

Thursday night kids get in free, Friday night is First Responders night and Saturday is Patriot night.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on The Expo’s website for $20 or at the door for $25.

More information can be found on the Jackson County Expo’s website.

