Dutch Bros. SVP Levi Ayriss on ‘Drink One for Dane’ MDA Fundraiser Today

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros. is holding its Drink One for Dane fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today.

Dutch Bros. Senior Vice President of Field Operations Levi Ayriss joined Sunrise this morning to talk about Drink One for Dane and what the event means to the organization.

All 893 Dutch Bros. locations are participating in the fundraiser for MDA, which is researching to end ALS. For every drink sold today, Dutch Bros. will donate to MDA.

