Medford City Council considering grant for transportation safety

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford City Council members said they will consider a grant agreement aimed at helping make streets safer at Thursday’s meeting.

The $500,000 grant will be funded mostly by federal money from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

The city said it has a goal of reaching zero roadway deaths or serious injuries by 2035.

The grant funding will help the city hire an independent consultant to identify ways to improve transportation safety.

Medford Public Works Director John Vial said, “is our problem that we need more stop-controlled intersections? Is our problem our speeds are too high? Is our problem that we don’t have adequate biking and pedestrian facilities? What is our problem that we’re trying to fix?”

Vial said they are already looking for consultants if the funding is passed.

Medford will have two years to complete the project once the funding comes in.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.