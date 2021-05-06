CEO of United Way Jackson County joins Oregon Community Foundation board

MEDFORD, Ore. – The CEO of United Way Jackson County joined the Oregon Community Foundation’s board of directors representing Southern Oregon.
Dee Anne Everson was named CEO in 1997 and has been serving her community ever since.
On May 6, it was announced Everson is replacing outgoing OCF board member Sue Naumes.
“Dee Anne Everson will be a terrific addition to the Board, and we are delighted that she is joining us in support of the important work ahead to advance opportunities for all Oregonians,” says Kimberly Cooper, Chair, OCF Board of Directors. “Her expertise and experiences in generating community-led solutions inspired and funded by generous Oregonians align perfectly with OCF’s vision, mission and values, and will help create significant impact as we continue to come together to address the challenges and opportunities facing our communities.”
“It is remarkably humbling to help represent Oregon, and particularly Southern Oregon, as a part of OCF’s Board,” Everson said. “I am committed personally and professionally to improving the quality of life for all of us. And, we can do this. We’re Oregonians.”
Everson will Chair OCF’s Southern Oregon Leadership Council as well as serve on the Board’s Community Engagement Committee and the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee.