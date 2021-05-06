Moderna says vaccine 96% effective in teens

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – Moderna says early data shows that its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective in teens.
According to Moderna, an initial analysis from over 3,200 teens ages 12 to 17 showed an efficacy rate of 96%.
The analysis included 12 cases starting 14 days after the first dose.
Moderna says the vaccine was generally well tolerated and no serious safety concerns were identified.
The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in adults 18 years and older.
Moderna also says that it plans to submit data to the FDA for full approval for adults later this month.
The data was released with Moderna’s first-quarter earnings.