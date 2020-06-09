Chad Daybell arrested, human remains found

REXBURG, Idaho – The husband of an Idaho woman whose children have been missing for months was detained on Tuesday.
Police say Chad Daybell was taken into custody in Rexburg after investigators found human remains at his home.
Officials say the remains have not been identified yet.
Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, is behind bars, facing felony charges of desertion and non-support of her children.
Her kids, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow have not been seen since September.
Daybell and Vallow married two months later in Hawaii and Vallow then moved to that state. But she was extradited back to Idaho in March to face charges.
Vallow’s preliminary hearing is set for July 9, but Daybell hasn’t been formally charged yet.