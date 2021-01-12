Chad Wolf leaving Dept. of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is resigning his post.
Wolf is the third cabinet-level official to resign in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots.
In a letter to his staff, Wolf said in part that his resignation is “warranted by recent events” but did not cite last week’s riots.
Wolf also noted that he is “saddened” to take this step, and had planned to remain in the administration until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
Wolf’s resignation becomes effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Monday.
Pete Gaynor, the administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will step into the role for the next nine days.