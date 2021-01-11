Countdown to impeachment begins

Democrats formally introduced one article of impeachment, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection.”
It comes after Republicans sidelined a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to replace the president under the 25th Amendment.
Sources familiar tell NBC News the vice president is unlikely to act, increasing the emphasis on impeachment. A vote could come as early as Wednesday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has the votes to impeach, writing “The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action.”
“He has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him,” Pelosi told CBS’s “60 Minutes.”
Beyond impeachment, democrats hope to block President Trump from ever holding public office again.
They’re hoping for bipartisan support, but have only a few Republican backers so far.
