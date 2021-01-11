Home
Countdown to impeachment begins

Countdown to impeachment begins

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The U.S. House on Monday launched a two-pronged effort to remove President Trump from office before January 20th.

Democrats formally introduced one article of impeachment, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection.”

It comes after Republicans sidelined a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to replace the president under the 25th Amendment.

Sources familiar tell NBC News the vice president is unlikely to act, increasing the emphasis on impeachment.  A vote could come as early as Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has the votes to impeach, writing “The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action.”

“He has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him,” Pelosi told CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Beyond impeachment, democrats hope to block President Trump from ever holding public office again.

They’re hoping for bipartisan support, but have only a few Republican backers so far.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3bua1SE

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »