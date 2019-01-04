Challenge of Champions rodeo kicks off this weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions rodeo kicks off tomorrow night at the Jackson County Expo.
This is the tenth year they’ve been in Jackson County, but this is the first year it’s been held as a two day event. The Cowboys have been competing all year around the northwest to win the championship title.
“The challenge of champions tour is based on family and we don’t want you to leave the kids at home we want you to bring the family and come hang out with us all and enjoy it,” tour promoter, Jason Mattox said.
Tickets are still available online or at the door, gates open at 6 P.M. and the event starts at 7:30.
