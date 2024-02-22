Charter on May ballot aims to change Josephine Co. Board of Commissioners

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A charter that aims to change the Josephine County Board of Commissioners will be on the May ballot.

A group called ‘Citizens for Responsible Government’ is looking to expand the Josephine County Board of Commissioners from three to five.

The charter would also establish districts in the county that each commissioner would be elected from.

The group says it hopes this ensures all parts of the county will be represented on the board.

President of Citizens for Responsible Government Larry West said, “all the little suburbs to grants pass really feel left out of the equation. With this new structure of 5 commissioners, and they all have a district which they represent, you’ll have a go-to person in your district that can address your specific concerns.”

West said they were able to collect all the signatures they needed within a month and a half.

He said that speaks to the demand for the changes they are proposing.

