Jackson County organization files grievance against board of commissioners

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The group behind three ballot measures in Jackson County is filing a grievance against the county’s board of commissioners.

The grievance alleges that commissioners violated the state’s public meetings law and attempted to organize opposition against the measures.

Jackson County For All’s Denise Krause filed the grievance back on February 5th.

She said the board of commissioners also failed to notify Jackson County For All that they planned to discuss its ballot measures at a recent meeting.

In her grievance, Krause said commissioners Rick Dyer and Dave Dotterer attended a Jackson County Republican Central Committee meeting in July.

She said the two commissioners talked about the ballot measures proposed by Jackson County For All, which she believes is in violation of Oregon Public Meetings Law.

Krause said, “we think it’s entirely inappropriate to use county resources that the taxpayers, all of the taxpayers in Jackson County pay for, for partisan purposes.”

Jackson County For All has multiple measures on the May ballot, including expanding the board of commissioners from three to five and making the positions non-partisan.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners responded to Krause’s complaint yesterday.

The response reads in part quote:

“Because the commissioners’ discussion of the initiative petitions does not relate to a “deliberation or decision” by the board of commissioners as a governing body, the commissioners in attendance at the JCRCC did not convene a “Meeting” of the board… and, thus, did not violate Oregon Public Meetings Law.”

Krause said the grievance is being reviewed by the Oregon Ethics Commission.

There is no timeline for when its investigation will conclude.

