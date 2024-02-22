Fire in residential home in Eagle Point

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 21, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fire District Three responded to a residential fire in Eagle Point Wednesday afternoon (2/21/2024).

There was some heavy interior damage, but crews were able to contain the fire before it spread.

Neighbors and inhabitants tell us the fire may have been caused by a plugged-in hover board that caught fire and spread.

We’re told that no one was hurt, but possibly some house pets may have been lost.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content