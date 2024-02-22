Fire in residential home in Eagle Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fire District Three responded to a residential fire in Eagle Point Wednesday afternoon (2/21/2024).

There was some heavy interior damage, but crews were able to contain the fire before it spread.

Neighbors and inhabitants tell us the fire may have been caused by a plugged-in hover board that caught fire and spread.

We’re told that no one was hurt, but possibly some house pets may have been lost.

