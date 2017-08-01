Chetco Bar Fire update

Kalmiopsis Wilderness, Ore. – A fire first reported on July 12 has grown to nearly 3,000 acres.
The lightning-caused Chetco Bar Fire is burning in the 2002 Biscuit Fire’s burn scar on steep slopes in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness approximately 17 miles west of Selma.
Firefighters said the combination of dead fuels and dry crass makes the incident hazardous for crews trying to fight the fire.
While fire behavior is considered “moderate,” fire managers said the Chetco Bar Fire will likely be a long term event.
Currently, 122 personnel have been assigned to the fire and are working to construct and reinforce containment lines.
According to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, the fire is holding on its south and west perimeter, with slow growth expected on the north and east perimeters.
Increased fire activity is expected as lower humidity and higher temperatures hit the area.