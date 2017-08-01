Journey inside the Steel Fire

Modoc National Forest, Calif. – Photographer Brian Gailey shared a unique perspective from the front lines of the Steel Fire, part of the Modoc July Complex.
Multiple fires started in the Modoc National Forest after a July 23 lightning storm in the area.
According to Gailey, on the night of July 29 he and a group of photographers, filmmakers and adventuring journalists traveled to the Steel Fire and ended up in the “heart of the blaze.”
Gailey said they departed Klamath Fall with hopes of shooting the Modoc July Complex Fire in northern California.
As they approached the fire, the group found a clearing where they could see trees burning in the distance.
They decided to keep heading down the road where they observed fire crew trucks leaving the fire, eventually coming across an area that was charred and smoldering.
Gailey said wrote on a website post in part, “Pressing on, flaming piles of wood and debris were on fire all around us on all sides of the vehicle. We passed flatbed semi-trucks, then a Caterpillar bulldozer. The red glow of the main fire was still visible ahead. Suddenly, the wind shifted and the smoke was getting thicker in our direction of travel. We momentarily stopped, asking one another if we should continue or head home. Press on!”
Gailey and his group kept moving toward the fire. “Less than a mile further up the road, the glow disappeared as we were driving into the heart of the fire,” Gailey wrote.
He said ash rained down from the sky as wood burned and crackled around the group.
Out of an abundance of caution, they stayed for less than 20 minutes before leaving the fire.
Gailey explained they were shooting on behalf of Klamath Online for editorial and educational purposes. He highly recommends citizens stay away from fires to allow firefighters to do their job.
“This was a very dangerous situation, please stay away from the Modoc July Complex or any other wildfire, and enjoy them from the safety and comfort of your home through media footage,” Gailey wrote.
The Modoc National Forest said as of July 31, voluntary evacuations were in place for residents of Rush Creek. The Adin Community Center will serve as a shelter if needed.
The size of the Modoc July Complex is estimated to be nearly 45,000 acres.
