Chetco Bar Fire update

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Crews fighting the Chetco Bar Fire plan to take advantage of favorable weather conditions while they work to contain and hold the fire line near high-value areas.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Tuesday is the last day of warm and dry weather. Lower temperatures and higher humidity levels should slow fire growth.

Tuesday’s fire activity was described as “smoldering, backing and creeping.”

Evacuations notices remain in parts of Curry County and Josephine County, and will be evaluated daily. The latest evacuation information is available via an interactive map here: http://arcg.is/2vWQN2N

The lightning-sparked Chetco Bar Fire started on July 12.

As of Tuesday morning, the Chetco Bar Fire was estimated at 184,292 acres at 8% containment.

