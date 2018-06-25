Home
Chicago P.D. K-9 unit finds 1,500 pounds of pot

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago Police K-9 Unit carried out a massive marijuana bust over the weekend.

A narcotics unit was conducting a traffic stop when a police canine alerted officers that it sensed pot.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle carrying approximately 1,500 pounds of cannabis with a street value of more than $10 million.

Further investigation revealed that the narcotics were en-route to Chicago from California.

The driver is now in police custody and is charged with possessing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

