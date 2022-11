MEDFORD, Ore. – A second Chick-fil-A location could be coming soon to Medford.

The City of Medford confirmed that the restaurant chain applied for a second location on October 25th.

The new location would be at the corner of State Route 99 and Garfield, near Stewart Meadows Golf Course.

A city spokesperson said the proposal will go before the Site Plan and Architectural Commission in the next few months.

If the plan is approved, it’s unknown when the new location could open.