Local businesses aim to help federal employees during shutdown

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over 800,000 people didn’t get paid Friday, over one-thousand of them in southern Oregon.
Now, some organizations are stepping in to ease the financial burden.
Rogue Credit Union is one of them.
They’re offering financial assistance to federal employees who have been furloughed during the government shut down. They say it’s just about giving back to their members.
“As a not-for-profit financial co-operative, we’re owned by our members,” said Kelsey Esqueda, “so we’re here to help them and we want to be there for them when they’re going through troubled times.”
They’re not the only ones trying to help out, some other banks like Northwest Community and Navy Federal Credit Unions are also offering help, including 0% APR loans.