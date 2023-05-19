Child dies in CBP custody

HARLINGEN, Texas (NBC) – An 8-year-old girl whose family migrated from Central America to the United States died on Wednesday while in Border Patrol custody.

Anadith Alvarez is the second child in recent weeks to die in the custody of immigration officials. A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died last week in Florida.

Migrant advocates blame the deaths on the condition of the facilities.

Officials say Alvarez and her family were being held at a border patrol station in Harlingen when she suffered a medical emergency.

EMS was called to the station. Soon after, Alvarez was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Honduran consul Jose Navas says the girl’s father told them Anadith was born with heart issues and was operated on three years ago in Panama.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say they are investigating Alvarez’s death.

The agency said no other details would be released about the child’s death or the condition of the facilities where her family was being held.

