China demands evidence of alleged U.S. security risk

BEIJING, China (NBC) – China is reacting sharply to a report that the U.S. may bar American companies from using telecommunications equipment made by two big Chinese tech firms.
At a news conference Thursday in Beijing, the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry demanded the U.S. produce evidence of security concerns.
Reuters is reporting that President Trump is considering an executive order next year that would prevent U.S. companies from using equipment made by Huawei technologies and ZTE.
This comes as China and the United States plan face-to-face consultations to resolve their trade dispute, which has rocked stock markets.
The foreign ministry spokesperson said, “One should better talk about security issues with facts.”