China pushes for rollback of U.S. tariffs

BEIJING, China (NBC) – Trade talks between the U.S. and China appear to be stalled over the rollback of U.S. tariffs.
China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday the U.S. must abolish trade tariffs if the U.S. wants China to agree to a deal.
A commerce ministry spokesman said it’s an important condition before both sides can reach an agreement.
Last month, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade talks over technology and industrial policy. That delayed another round of tariffs set to take effect.
Both sides had imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods.
Talks appear to be stalled and China wants tariffs to be removed.
Last week China reported the tariffs had been removed, but the Trump administration denied it.