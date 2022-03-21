Chinese airliner crashes in eastern China

WUZHOU CITY, China (CNN) – A Boeing plane carrying 132 people crashed in China Monday. It appears everyone on board died.

The China Eastern Airlines flight was headed from Kunming to Guangzhou when it went down near a city called Wuzhou in southern China.

Chinese state media is reporting President Xi Jinping has asked investigators to determine what caused the crash as they carry out a search and rescue.

Boeing and China Eastern Airlines both switched their websites in China to black and white, a sign of respect to the victims.

According to Chinese state media, China Eastern Airlines is grounding all of its Boeing 737 planes.

The plane that crashed was a different type of 737 than the model flown in two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.