NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos County’s Southwest Oregon Regional Airport added a new non-stop flight to Denver earlier this week.

According to the airport, the route is offered via United Express which is operated by Skywest.

Travelers can take the non-stop flight from May 22 through October 23 with flight days on Wednesdays and Sundays.

For more information or to book a flight, head to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s website.

