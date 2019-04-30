CHP officer helps rescue sea lion stranded on highway

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A sea lion stranded on Highway 101 willingly jumped into a California Highway Patrol cruiser to escape the danger.
CHP said at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Pereira got the call about a sea lion in distress near the South San Francisco exit.
When Officer Pereira arrived at the scene, he found a group of people surrounding the healthy and uninjured sea lion, preventing it from wandering into the traffic lanes.
Officer Pereira opened his vehicle’s door and the sea lion jumped in, voluntarily.
With the sea lion safe and contained, animal rescue experts were called. It was then taken to an animal rescue facility.