Two arrested in Curry County sex offender compliance sweep

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the results of a sex offender compliance sweep operation.
Deputies said the week-long enforcement action was taken to bring non-compliant sex offenders back into compliance. A secondary goal was to look for people who have warrants out for their arrest.
As of April 30, 2019, there were 165 sex offenders in Curry County. The sheriff’s office stated 42 were out of compliance.
Between April 23 and 25, 153 compliance checks were attempted. Deputies were unable to find 42 offenders. Enforcement action was taken six times, two people were arrested, and two people were cited and released. “During the sweep, law enforcement was able to get 12 offenders back into compliance,” the sheriff’s office said.
The U.S. Marshals Service took the lead in the sweep. Information gathered during the operation will be used to take further action on the individuals who were found to be out of compliance.