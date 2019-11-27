Christmas lights go up on Greystone Court

The cul-de-sac has been a popular street for viewing Christmas lights for years.
“I think these houses were built in the early to mid-90s and I think since then it has been a thing,” Don Stewart, resident on Greystone Ct., said.
Don and his wife call themselves the newbies on the street because they’ve only lived there for three years. Don says when they saw the house on the street was up for sale, it was a win-win.
“When she noticed there was a house for sale here it was like, oh yeah!”
Before they lived on the street, it was a tradition for the Stewarts to visit Greystone Court and view the lights every year. Don says finding the beautiful home, combined with their love for Christmas, they had to get it.
“It’s my wife’s dream home, but the Christmas thing, people were like, ‘are you sure you want to do the Christmas thing?’ and we said, ‘yeah! We love Christmas.'”
But how much does it take to put on such a show? Don says it takes him a couple of days to put all the decorations up, but as far as how much it costs, he’s not even sure.
“I don’t really think about it.”
He doesn’t think about it because it’s not about the cost for the Stewarts, it’s about giving people the same kind of joy they felt, when they used to visit the neighborhood.
“If you can do something, create something so that people moving forward have the same good memories looking back like you did.”
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”