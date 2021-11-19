Christmas tree from Northern California arrives in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A little holiday cheer arrived at the Capitol rotunda Friday.

The official U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, unofficially named “Sugar Bear,” is just about ready for decorating.

The 84-foot white fir rode on a tractor-trailer from the Six Rivers National Forest in Northern California.

The tree made pit stops on its journey, visiting towns along the way.

Now, it’s been placed in the Capitol’s West Lawn and is ready to shine.

Decorations for this year’s tree also come from California, where they were made by hand in several different communities.

For more information about the tree, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/features/here-comes-sugar-bear