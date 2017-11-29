Christmas tree shortage hits this holiday season

Medford, Ore.- Local Christmas tree lots bringing in trees from Northern California say they will have fewer this year. That’s because during the recession, farmers planted fewer trees which means there are now fewer to harvest.
One Medford tree lot says they usually buy 1,400 trees but this year they bought just over 600.
However local tree farms say they aren’t seeing the same issue because they plant their own trees.
Regardless of where you go this weekend be is expected to be busy weather permitting.
NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.
Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.
During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.
When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: