Students learn about policing

MEDFORD, Ore. — A group of high school students are getting an inside look at how law enforcement officers work to keep drugs off the streets.
The Senior Resource Academy, made up of students from North and South High, met with an officer from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Wednesday.
The officer explained how he spots drugs and the tools he uses on the job.
“It’s just a great way to inform us on what we could possibly be going into as a career,” said South Medford student Allison
“I got to see one of the five police dogs we have, his name is Max. Learned about where they come from and how the K9 unit sort of operates and interacts with the community,” explained North Medford student Anton.
After graduation, the students are all hoping to pursue careers in law enforcement.