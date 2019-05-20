Citizen alert test scheduled for Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Wednesday, people in Jackson and Josephine Counties may get a phone call, text message or email from citizen alert.
The local emergency management office will be testing its emergency notification system beginning around 10:00 a.m. on May 22.
The test ensures the system is working properly in the event of a real emergency.
Landlines are automatically connected to the system, but if you want the alerts to come to your phone make sure you’re signed up for citizen alerts at http://www.rvem.org