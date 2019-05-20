Man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend’s stepfather

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who was found guilty of attempted murder was sentenced to over seven years behind bars.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said in the early morning hours of July 1, 2017, deputies responded to a reported assault in the White City area.
They say the man, Romualdo Balero, had been stalking a woman he was previously in a relationship with. He and another came by the family’s house that night, where Balero stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s stepfather.
The district attorney’s office says the man sustained a serious stab wound to his midsection but survived.
“He was in the hospital a week after this occurred. He had to have surgery, so I expect the restitution will be substantial,” said Alyssa Claseman, Deputy D.A., Jackson Co. District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said Balero fled the scene and was captured by deputies after a high-speed chase; he was also under the influence of intoxicants at the time.
On May 16, 2019, a jury found Balero guilty of attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. He had previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, eluding an officer, and reckless driving. He pleaded “no contest” to a stalking charge.
On May 20, Balero was sentenced to 90 months in prison.