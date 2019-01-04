Citizen tackles robber caught in the act, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A citizen intervened in an assault and robbery in Medford Thursday afternoon.
The Medford Police Department said at about 1:43 p.m. on January 3, Jeffrey Aaron Moore hit a 50-year-old man from behind after seeing a cell phone in the man’s hand. Moore took the phone and started rummaging through the victim’s pockets.
A citizen spotted the crime, and Moore tried to run. However, the citizen tackled Moore and held him on the ground until officers arrived.
Police said, “We applaud the bravery of this citizen in making the decision to not only intervene, but to chase down the suspect. You sir are a true hero!”
Moore was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of robbery, assault, harassment, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.
The victim, who is partially blind, sustained a head injury, but he’s expected to be okay.