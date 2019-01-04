Ethics reform bill introduced by House Democrats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The new House Democratic majority announced their first piece of legislation—a sweeping ethics reform package.
H.R. 1 is a response to what Democrats say have been repeated ethics violations by Trump administration officials.
A major element will be a requirement that presidential and vice presidential candidates disclose 10 years of tax returns when they become a party nominee.
This after President Trump has refused to release his returns, obscuring efforts to discover his extensive financial interests.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “We are introducing HR 1 to hold legislation to clean up corruption and restore integrity to government.”
Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) Chair for the Committee on Oversight Reform added, “Over the last two years President Trump set the tone from the top in his administration that behaving ethically and complying with the law is optional. Ladies and gentlemen I’ve stopped by her to simply say we’re better than that. We’re better than that. It cannot be optional.”
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said, “Cynicism and mistrust of Congress is at an all-time high. It is at a tragic level when American people cannot trust the Congress that creates the laws that govern their lives.
The bill will also include lobbying restrictions and mandate voting reforms to make casting ballots easier.
It’ll be voted on early in the new Congress, but is unlikely to be taken up by the GOP dominated Senate.