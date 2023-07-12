1 person found dead in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person was found dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Klamath County.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Klamath County dispatchers were notified about a crashed vehicle on Bliss Road near milepost seven between Klamath Falls and Beatty.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as 55-year-old Travis Marion Barton, was found dead. He was the only person inside the vehicle, which crashed into an embankment.

According to deputies, the initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve.

