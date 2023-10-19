ODOT Budget Takes A Hit Due To A Decrease In Gas Sales

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Transportation’s budget is taking a hit due to fuel efficient and electric cars not requiring as much gas.

ODOT’s budget comes from the state gas tax, in which they receive 38 cents to the gallon, regardless of how much gas costs. As much as fuel efficient and electric cars are good for the environment, they aren’t so good in keeping the Department of Transportation funded.

With less money, ODOT might not be able to plow roads as frequently as they used to. While they do plan to prioritize routes like I-5, I-84, and I-205, the manpower and resources are getting expensive, and they don’t predict being able to plow other roads as often.

Drivers should also expect to see more graffiti and debris on the roads along with road lines not being repainted.

“This isn’t a doomsday scenario. We’ll still be out there working hard to keep the roads safe, but with less staffing and supplies, we do expect that travelers will see a difference,” Julie Denney of ODOT said.

The Department of Transportation asks drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, especially during winter.

For more information on ODOT’s budget and road safety, go to oregon.gov/odot

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.