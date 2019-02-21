Home
City of Talent discuss restricting fireworks in city limits

TALENT, Ore.– The City of Talent wants to hear your thoughts on fireworks in city limits.

The city council is considering restricting the use of legal fireworks and possibly banning them altogether. Councilors have been discussing the fire dangers they could cause and the impact on animals and people who may be sensitive to the noises.

“It’s something the council wanted to take a look at but again we’re at a very preliminary stage,” said City Manager Sandra Spelliscy.

Currently, fireworks like sparklers, cone fountains and ground bloom flowers are allowed. i

If you want to weigh in you find the survey at City of Talent homepage or click here.

