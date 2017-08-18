Civil suit against former Jackson Co. Commissioner settled

Medford, Ore. – A civil lawsuit against former Jackson County Commissioner turned marijuana-dispensary owner Doug Breidenthal appears to have been settled out of court.
According to the suit filed in February, Breidenthal took more than $200,000 from investors including 4150,000 from an elderly couple for his dispensary American Cannabis.
The investor’s attorneys say Breidenthal acted in bad faith, misused their money and won’t return it.
They also allege he took money while in office.
Breidenthal’s attorney says the parties reached a confidential settlement agreement.