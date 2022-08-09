Clackamas County sends wrong voters’ pamphlet to thousands

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — The Clackamas County Election’s Office is facing another mix-up ahead of a special election on Aug. 23: The county sent the wrong voters’ pamphlets to about 3,800 voters in Oregon City.

Oregon City voters will be choosing a new mayor to serve out the term of former mayor Rachel Lyles Smith, who resigned earlier this year after being chosen to replace ex-mayor Dan Holladay, who was ousted in 2020.

The pamphlets were sent to homes in the McLoughlin and Park Place neighborhoods.

This is the latest mix-up from the Clackamas County Election’s Office — there have been several others.

Just a few months ago, ahead of Oregon’s May primary, the county sent out thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes. Machines couldn’t read them and they had to be hand-duplicated and re-counted, delaying election results for weeks. The vote was ultimately certified on time in June.

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall got a lot of flak for the debacle. The Oregonian called for her to resign, and so did a lot of KGW viewers. The situation cost the county about $600,000.

The voter pamphlet issue is much smaller, but it’s the latest in a series of mistakes from Hall’s office.

In an interview with KGW last week, Hall explained that the ballots and voters’ pamphlets appear to have gotten mixed up in the mail house. She said the county would be mailing out the correct pamphlets, and the pamphlet can also be found online on the county’s website.

There are four candidates running for mayor in Oregon City, but only one of them — city commissioner Denyse McGriff — actually paid to be included in the pamphlet.

“Once again, I am deeply disappointed in the county clerk’s handling of our elections,” McGriff told KGW. “As a result of this error, a great deal of confusion and further distrust has occurred.”