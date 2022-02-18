Classified White House records taken by Trump, National Archives confirms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The National Archives has contacted the Department of Justice over classified records found at Mar-a-Lago.

The archives arranged for about 15 boxes of records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence to be transported back last month.

The contents of those boxes have not been inventoried yet but they are marked as classified national security information.

Archivist David Ferriero told the House Oversight Committee in a letter that his staff has been in contact with the Justice Department.

No one from the DOJ has publicly commented on the matter.

Trump was known to ignore archive protocols for documents during his presidency. Multiple witnesses reported that he frequently tore up memos after reading them.