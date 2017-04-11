Coast Guard rescues man from rock ledge

Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue described it as a “treacherous” rescue due to high tide, winds, rain and hail.
A rescue swimmer reached the man and he was taken to the hospital.
The man’s wife was also found and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Both of them are expected to be okay.
“We arrived just in time as the man was clinging to a rope and was being splashed by incoming waves,” said Lt. j.g. Jason Weeks, pilot of the rescue helicopter. “We remind all beach goers that enjoy the tidepools and cliffsides along the Oregon coastline to always be mindful of changing tide because it may appear safe one minute but can trap you the next.”