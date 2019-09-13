COBI president and owner Patsy Smullin accepts national award

AUSTIN, Texas – The National Association of Broadcasters, or NAB, honored California Oregon Broadcasting Incorporated President and Owner Patsy Smullin with a national award Thursday morning in Austin, Texas.
It was presented by former Oregon U.S. Senator and current NAB President Gordon Smith.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award, from my personal experience,” Smith said. “I can’t think of anybody more proud of her, more thankful for her friendship, than I am, except probably her father, Bill Smullin, who no doubt is aware of her tremendous accomplishment.”
Patsy was given the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award. It’s given to individuals who demonstrate leadership, service and commitment to local television in medium and smaller markets.
Patsy Smullin said, “In this digital age, when people can access virtually anything, from virtually anywhere, from millions of sources of information, broadcasters role in every community has become even more critical as people search for a trusted news source.”
COBI was founded in 1933 by Patsy’s father, Bill Smullin.
COBI now comprises five television stations in Oregon, including this one, NBC5, and in Eugene, KLSR-TV, as well as Pilot Rock Productions, a digital video production company.
On behalf of all of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 and KOTI-TV NBC2, congratulations Patsy!