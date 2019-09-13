PG&E reaches wildfire settlement

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – A California power company blamed for sparking devastating and deadly wildfires reached a multi-billion dollar settlement.
State investigators have linked the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California to Pacific Gas and Electric Company transmission lines.
85 people died as the fire burned more than 153,000 acres, nearly wiping the town of Paradise off the map.
PG&E transmission lines are also blamed for a 2017 fire that killed nine people.
The $11 billion settlement covers the majority of insurance claims from those two fires and other wildfires linked to PG&E equipment.